AuburnSports - Nix overcomes slow start

After a rough first two series, Nix bounced back to throw for over 200 yards for the fourth consecutive game and lead the 23rd-ranked Tigers to a 30-17 win over Tennessee at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Bo Nix didn’t get off to a good start against Tennessee, but Auburn’s sophomore quarterback definitely finished.

“We were a little bit rusty, we were a little off,” said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn of playing for the first time since Oct. 31. “I think everybody just kind of settled in, in that second quarter. We took a deep breath and we started playing clean football.”

Nix was 2 of 7 for 31 yards on Auburn’s first two drives including an interception in the end zone. Before he took the snap for drive No. 3, the Volunteers had a 10-0 lead.

“When he did that (interception) nobody looked down. We just kept encouraging him and he kept his head straight and never looked down,” said running back Shaun Shivers. “He just went for it and did what Bo does, that’s win us the ballgame and make big plays.”

In the last three quarters, Nix completed 15 of 19 passes for 189 yards including a 54-yard touchdown to Anthony Schwartz. He finished the game 17 of 26 for 220 yards.

It’s the ninth 200-yard passing game and the 26th touchdown pass of his 20-game career.

“Obviously, those first five incompletions — kind of just happens sometimes. Then the interception in the end zone, I kind of put too much on it,” said Nix. “After that, I never really felt out of rhythm. Had that one unfortunate throw. Other than that, I thought it was a good night.”

The Tigers play at No. 1 Alabama in the 85th Iron Bowl next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.