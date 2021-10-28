Nix on Landen King: 'I expect him to be a very good player'

Auburn tight end Landen King isn't that player yet, but he possesses the same unique skillset as Waller and Piits.

Think of Kyle Pitts, formerly of Florida and now a top draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons. Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Speed and athleticism similar to that of a wide receiver but the size of a tight end. It's a very rare combination seen in some of the most elite tight ends. They're too big for a cornerback to cover them and they're too fast for a linebacker.

"The potential he has, I believe, is through the roof," offensive lineman Brandon Council said about King. "He just has to keep working on what he’s doing. He’s going to be a great player here at Auburn.”

When he first got to Auburn, King was looking up the depth chart with John Samuel Shenker, Luke Deal, Tyler Fromm, Brandon Frazier and even — before moving to defensive tackle — J.J. Pegues ahead of him.

King received praise for his summer workouts and fall camp, but was still on Auburn's scout team for practice. King kept working, though, and was rewarded with playing time against Georgia and then again against Arkansas.

Facing off against him in practice, defensive lineman Colby Wooden knows the challenge that King presents for the opposing defenses.

"When you go from scout team and give our starting defense fits, the DBs — getting open on them — it certainly gets noticed," Wooden said. "And you certainly should be able to do it on Saturday's — which transfers to Saturday's, which is what he's doing."

The freshman tight end — who advertises himself as a wide receiver on social media — got some of his first game action in the Georgia game. He caught two passes for 31 yards.

He followed that up with two more receptions for 23 yards against Arkansas. Though, it came with a drop on one play and he stumbled on a third down catch that could've ended up as a first down had he not fallen.

Still, as he continues to grow and "come out of his shell," as Council described it, he could end up being a matchup nightmare and a much-needed playmaker for the Auburn offense.

"He gets in there and knows what he’s doing. He’s confident and prepared. He was ready for his opportunity. When his time came he made the most out of it," Bo Nix said about King. "The more experience he gets he’ll just become an even better player. We’re excited about Landen and happy that he’s growing into the player he’s becoming.

"Like all of us, there are things he wants to work on and things that we’ve got to do with some timing things. The more he continues to develop I expect him to be a very good player for us. It all starts with his confidence. He’s just a guy, he wants to succeed and make a big play. When his opportunity comes he makes the most of them.”