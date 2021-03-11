AuburnSports - The competition at QB

What it means on the surface is that the coaching staff expects or is at least preparing for the likelihood that Bo Nix declares for the NFL Draft after this season, and they want to bring in two more quarterbacks to compete with Chayil Garnett and Dematrius Davis.

That has no affect on this spring or even the 2021 season, but it gives some insight into how the new staff views the current roster.

AUBURN | Perhaps the most interesting and telling piece of information regarding Auburn’s quarterbacks is the current plan to sign two in the 2022 class.

Unless something changes, current 2022 commitment Holden Geriner will be one of those in contention.

Could those plans change? Sure. Garnett and/or Davis could impress enough this spring to have the staff reconsider and take just one quarterback in the 2022 class.

And it’s certainly not out of the question that Bo Nix could return for his senior season. Based solely on last season, he’s got plenty of work to do in order to earn a first-round grade from NFL scouts. On the other hand, there’s no telling what Nix could accomplish with more protection and a 21st Century offense.

As for this spring, the roster, depth chart and expected competition is pretty straight forward.

Nix, with 24 starts under his belt, returns as Auburn’s No. 1 quarterback. With a brand new staff, he’ll have to earn his stripes and prove it on the field, but he’ll be heavily favored to remain QB1. Nix has thrown for 4,957 yards and combined for 42 touchdowns passing and rushing.

The most interesting battle could be for the backup, or backup to the backup. Bowling Green transfer Grant Loy is expected back after serving as the backup last year and completing a 2-point conversion pass to John Samuel Shenker against Kentucky.

Loy, however, won’t be part of the competition for the starting quarterback position in 2022, assuming it’s open, so most of the eyes will be focused on the competition between Garnett, who didn’t play as a true freshman last season, and Davis, who enrolled in January as a true freshman.

Garnett’s last game action was for Lakeland (Fla.) High School in 2019 when he passed for 394 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 278 yards and five touchdowns in a senior season limited by injuries. He threw for 3,610 yards and 34 touchdowns in the previous three seasons at Lake Wales.

Davis had an outstanding career for North Shore in Houston, Texas, throwing for 10,536 yards and 118 touchdowns, and rushing for 3,047 yards and 53 more touchdowns. He won state championships in 2018 and 19 and led North Shore to the semifinals last season, going 51-3 in his career.

DEPTH CHART (to start spring)

1. Bo Nix, Jr.

2. Grant Loy, Gr.

3. Chayil Garnett, RFr.

4. Dematrius Davis, Fr.