Nix: 'I'm not sure what next year looks like'

Before suffering the ankle injury during the Mississippi State game, Nix threw for 2,294 yards and 11 touchdowns to just three interceptions while also rushing for four scores. He played arguably some of his best football during the middle of the season, lighting it up against Arkansas and Ole Miss. After a tough outing at Texas A&M, the junior came out against the Bulldogs firing, throwing for 377 yards and two touchdowns. He underwent surgery the next day.

"So Auburn is definitely my school, and I think it will always be my school," Nix said on The Next Round radio program on Monday. "But obviously, right now, I'm just trying to get healthy. I'm not sure what next year looks like. I've got to get my ankle better first and make sure I can play and get back to my normal self."

AUBURN | Bo Nix was seemingly born to be an Auburn football player. Still, with his junior regular season complete, the quarterback isn't ready to commit to being a Tiger next season.

Nix, who started 34 consecutive games to begin his Auburn career, is looking at all of his options, including returning for his senior year. Before Saturday's Iron Bowl, Nix was first asked about his future at Auburn in an interview with CBS.

"We'll see," Nix said. "We'll enjoy this one today, hopefully recover soon, then I'll make that decision later."

He continued with that message on Monday.

"There's a lot of things that guys can do nowadays, and I'm not sure what that is for me," Nix said on The Next Round. "But like I said, I want to get my ankle better and worry about that in the future."

The quarterback was on track to set his season-bests in completion percentage, yards per game and overall quarterback rating before the injury. Nix still has his eyes on playing at the next level, which he says will play a considerable part in his decision for the 2022 season.

"My ultimate goal is to play in the NFL," he said. "So depending on that, obviously that's got a lot to do with it, moving on in the future. Then looking back, we'll just see what's going on, what has changed, and then make a decision from there."