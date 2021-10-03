Nix, Hunter lead way on game-winning drive

AUBURN | The defense had done its job. Now, it was up to Bo Nix and the Auburn offense to march 92 yards down the field and exorcise the demons that Tiger Stadium held over the Tigers for the last 22 years. For a quarterback who spent the last part of last Saturday's comeback victory against Georgia State on the sideline, it was his time to put a historic drive in the record books of this insane rivalry.

Nix started with his legs, rushing for 11 yards to give Auburn some breathing room as the LSU student section breathed down the Tigers' neck from the end zone. Another rush for five yards on second down set up a key play when Nix found Shaun Shivers, quiet for the majority of the night, for a big first down.

Jarquez Hunter broke free for 44 yards, and the Tigers were in business on LSU's 22-yard line. After an incomplete pass, Nix found Ze'Vian Capers for seven yards. Then, Shivers popped up again on seemingly the same pass play from earlier in the drive for a six-yard gain to LSU's nine-yard gain. Hunter took over from there, going for eight yards and then scoring the winning touchdown from one yard out with 3:11 left.