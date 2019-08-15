When Auburn cut its starting quarterback candidates down to true freshman Bo Nix and redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood, first-year offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham sat down with them.

According to the 29-year-old coordinator and quarterbacks coach, he told them how he expects each to react when one of the two is inevitably labeled a backup.

Dillingham isn’t looking forward to bumping either Gatewood or Nix down the depth chart when head coach Gus Malzahn names one of the freshman quarterbacks the starter for the season opener against Oregon. But he’s confident the loser of the QB battle’s attitude will be such that Dillingham’s goal of boasting the tightest-knit group on the team will still be intact.

“Everybody in that room is going to help us this year,” Dillingham told reporters Thursday at the team’s annual assistant coach media day. “… So, if you're with us right now, you're with us. And that's kind of what we've talked about is in our room, we have to be the closest room on the football team regardless of who wins the job. We're going to have each other's back in all aspects of life. And that's kind of what we've talked about. And we've put that on the table since I got here, and I firmly believe in that.”

With four days until the fall semester begins at Auburn, Dillingham said the Tigers aren’t “any closer” to naming the starter, though the coaches have gathered more information about their impending decision.

But closer from what checkpoint, exactly? Malzahn, Dillingham, other coaches and all the players who have spoken during the team’s fall camp have reiterated the battle is a dead heat, and both quarterbacks are performing at a high level. That’s to be expected, obviously, from a staff that’s always been reserved about position battles, injuries, and even standout players or plays from scrimmages.

Most assumed Gatewood had a narrow edge entering camp, though that was all speculation based on his experience with the system and playbook installation. But the feeling recently has been that Nix — who took the majority of first-team snaps in the final media viewing window Monday and has scored a handful more touchdowns than Gatewood in the scrimmages — holds a slight edge as the 15 practices wind down.