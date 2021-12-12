Nix enters the portal

He goes down in Auburn history books as second all-time in completions with 628 and third all-time in passing yards with 7,251.

Nix started every game during his three years at Auburn except for this season's games against South Carolina and Alabama after he broke his ankle against Mississippi State.

"I make this decision with a heavy heart and a lot of growing pain," Nix said in the video he posted.

Auburn will have a new QB1 next year when the season starts. Bo Nix, who's been Auburn's starter since arriving on campus in 2019, has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Instagram on Sunday.

Nix arrived in 2019 as the crown jewel of the recruiting class — the 5-star legacy quarterback ranked No. 29 in the country. He was immediately thrust into the limelight after beating out Joey Gatewood for the starting job and taking on Oregon in a primetime, National Championship rematch in the season opener. He capped off that game with a memorable game-winning touchdown throw to Seth Williams.

Despite suffering a broken ankle late in the third quarter, Nix's final game in an Auburn uniform was one of his best. He finished with a career-high 377 yards on 27 completions, adding two touchdowns. Nix played several drives on the injured ankle before finally coming out for the final drive of the game.

After the game, further testing revealed a broken ankle and Nix underwent surgery to repair it two days later.

He had been weighing the decision to go to the NFL, return to Auburn or transfer for some time now before talking with Bryan Harsin on Saturday and opting to enter the portal. Nix has two years of eligibility remaining.

"This decision has been the toughest I have ever made," Nix said. "I have made so many decisions for Auburn, and now it's time to do what's best for me. It's time that I move on to the next chapter in my life."

With Nix in the portal Auburn has T.J. Finley and Dematrius Davis returning, along with Holden Geriner expected to sign with the program this week.

In his two starts in place of Nix this year, Finley combined to throw for 325 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception.

Davis redshirted and didn't appear in a game for Auburn this past season.

"I am going to miss the moments I've had as an Auburn Tiger," Nix said. "To my teammates, my coaches and my friends who have been a part of this journey and have been with me along the way, thank you. I got the experience of a lifetime, and I have accomplished my goal. I believe Auburn is a special place, and it will be when we work together. Because I believe in these things, I will always believe in Auburn, and I will always love it. War Eagle."