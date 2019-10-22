But the true freshman isn’t blocking out the entire day. There are positives to draw from the loss, he thinks.

Bo Nix would rather forget his statistical performance in the Tigers’ only loss of the season at Florida: 11-for-27 passing, 145 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.

“Going forward, I think that the Florida game did help a lot,” Nix told reporters Tuesday. “Just from experience — being there and doing that. So, this week, I feel like now I can just sit back and do my job and not really worry about the atmosphere.”

Auburn knows its task Saturday is daunting: a date with No. 2 LSU, playing its best ball in recent years, in Death Valley, where the orange and blue Tigers have come up winless in their last nine tries, dating back to 1999.

Nix himself has never been to Baton Rouge for a game, but he’s heard enough tales of what’s in store.

“I have never been to a game at LSU, which, I probably should have, considering how loud it’s going to be,” Nix said. “I’m looking forward to it, especially with all the things that I’ve heard, all the good things about the stadium and the atmosphere.”

Some of the stories have been first-hand from his father, Patrick Nix, who quarterbacked Auburn in 1995 in LSU’s 12-6 win in “The Whistle Game.”

As the elder Nix dropped back from his own 3-yard line with time winding down in the second quarter, a whistle blew from the stands at Tiger Stadium. Pat Nix halted his drop-back and stopped, thinking play had been blown dead. LSU defensive back James Gillyard crashed into Pat Nix in the end zone.

“Yeah, we talked about that a lot, the phantom whistle game and how he got thrown on his head and stuff like that,” Bo Nix said. “But obviously he’s done everything he can to tell me how loud it’s going to be, but until you’re there in person, nobody can really fathom how loud it is.

“I got my first experience at Florida.”

Following Auburn’s first of two bye weeks after the Florida game, Nix bounced back. He accounted for four total touchdowns, including a career-high three through the air, in a 51-10 rout of Arkansas over the weekend.

Gus Malzahn said Tuesday that Auburn knows the atmosphere will be different still than Florida, or any other environment the Tigers have played in this season. It will certainly be a heel-turn from Arkansas, where available seats were aplenty.



