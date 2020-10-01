AuburnSports - Nix becoming a pooch of a punter

“Last week he executed extremely well,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “I think we pinned them down on the one one time. And I think on that series, we almost got a safety. It was really close, and they punted out of their end zone. And the other one, I think, was inside the 10. So Bo did a really good job executing that.”

Auburn’s starting quarterback, last year’s SEC Freshman of the Year, executed two pooch punts against Kentucky last Saturday. The first was downed at the 7-yard line and the second at the 2.

The Wildcats were able to drive 93 yards for a touchdown after the first one, but were forced to punt from their 1-yard line on the second. Fortunately for UK, All-American Max Duffy boomed a 75-yard punt to flip the field. AU was still able to drive 76 yards for a key touchdown, however.

Nix attempted three pooch punts last season including one in each of the last two games. It appears it could be a bigger part of the arsenal this season.

While Malzahn wasn't about to give away any future plans, it certainly appears there’s an option for Nix to fake the pooch and run or throw the ball to one of his receivers.

“We'll see what happens moving forward,” Malzahn quipped. “Some games, that's good. Some games it's not. But last Saturday, it was a good weapon.”

No. 7 Auburn returns to action next Saturday at No. 4 Georgia. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.