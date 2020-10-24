AuburnSports - Nix and Williams reconnect on game-winner

Trailing at Ole Miss 28-27 with just over a minute left, Nix found Williams for about 12 yards, he evaded two defenders and then raced down the right sideline for a 58-yard touchdown reception.

AUBURN | A week after exchanging words on the sidelines during a disappointing loss at South Carolina, Bo Nix and Seth Williams connected on a game- and perhaps season-changing play.

“He left that game in the past, which the whole team did. We threw that game away and moved onto the next one,” said Williams, “and it was like we were all clicking on a different level. We knew had to make it a gameday, a statement game. We wasn’t gonna let that game affect us and we were gonna come out and get a win no matter what.”

Williams finished with eight receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown while Nix completed 23 of 30 passes for 238 yards and one TD. Against the Gamecocks, Williams caught just four passes on 13 targets and Nix was intercepted three times.

“We’re both competitors and we both want to win,” Nix said. “I think any great quarterback and wide receiver duo, they have their discussions and they have their times to where they need to get certain things fixed. Me and Seth, as good as we are, we have those conversations to make sure each other is perfect.

“We came out today and just played with each other, and sure enough at the end of the day, I throw the ball to him and he make s big play. So there’s no confidence lost in each of us. We both know that we’re going to come out and play extremely well. When we have games like last week, we also have responses like this week too.”

The play helped the Tigers improve to 3-2 on the season going into a huge home game against LSU before the team gets a much-needed two-week break.

“It was a tough week last week. And we had a tough loss in a game we thought we could have won. And you have to do some soul searching. Our team did respond. They practiced like they were undefeated, which is really hard to do. And just had that refuse to lose mentality.

“And Bo and Seth, they've got a special bond. And so, with the game on the line, it was two-man, and the guy's inside, and Bo's got to throw it before the safety gets over. He threw a great back-shoulder ball that you've got to throw a little bit quicker than you normally would with two man. And it was executed to perfection. And then Seth kept his feet and house-called it.”

Auburn hosts LSU next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.