AUBURN — When Kevin Steele was asked about the Buck position at the start of fall camp, he tipped his hand about the eventual two-deep chart.

The question centered around the Buck position, specifically the expected production from sophomores Big Kat Bryant and T.D. Moultry after the departure of 2017 standout Jeff Holland. Steele quickly reminded the room of an important tidbit: "That's also Nick Coe's position," he said early in fall.

As depth-chart reveal rolled around, the growing sentiment was that Coe, indeed, would start at Buck. It was Moultry and true freshman Richard Jibunor who filed in behind Coe on the depth released Tuesday. Bryant moved to the No. 2 role at defensive end behind Marlon Davidson, but is still mentioned as a likely Buck role player.

Coe's versatility separates him from the others in that group.

"Nick Coe's had a really good camp. He's always had the ability. No one ever doubted his ability," Deshaun Davis said. "When you watch him play, you could say he's one of the top guys in the defensive line room. His ability allows him to do a lot of things that some other guys can't do."

The intrigue at the Buck position stems from what was lost from the last two seasons.

After Carl Lawson's departure, it became clear Holland was the heir apparent to that role. He had the true rush-the-passer skill set that translated well to third-and-long plays. In Holland's absence, there isn't as much clarity about a specific person whose sole skill set and focus is getting after the quarterback.

In many ways, however, Auburn players and coaches see that Buck versatility as an advantage the Tigers may have lacked last year.

"As of right now, I don't think we have that one designated pass rusher guy, where we can say, 'Hey, I need a sack, go get this sack.' But I think it's a good thing, also, because it's just not someone that can say, 'All right, watch out for Jeff Holland. He's that pass rusher.' Now it's, 'Hey, watch out for Nick Coe. Watch out for Marlon Davidson, he's been working on his rushing ability,'" Davis said. "We've still got guys like Big Kat, T.D. We've got inside rushing, so I think it's going to be harder for offensive coaches to game plan for our defensive line and pass rushing, because we don't have that one guy that stands out right now. I think a lot of people can help in that instance of getting sacks."

That's not a knock on Coe's pass rushing. He just offers a versatility at that position — the ability to be moved to any of the four defensive line spots — Auburn hasn't had from the Buck with pass-rush specialists such as Lawson and Holland.

When specifically asked about Coe's pass-rushing ability compared to Holland, Davis jokingly asked why that question had to be asked. Davis wisely chose to say Coe has the ability to be as good or better at rushing the passer, but it's something everyone wants to see in games first.

Either way, Coe's flexibility along the defensive line will give Steele and defensive line coach Rodney Garner plenty of contingency plans. It allows for multiple guys to be moved around to multiple spots, which will permit certain members of the Buck depth chart a chance to showcase their skill set if Coe is moved around.

"The first thing we figured out is we’ve got three guys that are really athletic," Steele said last week. "They’re different in some ways. Obviously, Nick Coe is a big, long, powerful guy that can run. He’s more of a traditional, stand-up outside backer in the NFL mode. T.D. is a guy that is still in the developmental stages. He’s still a young guy. He’s got a lot of football to learn, but he’s get a lot of athleticism and he can definitely rush the passer. Big Kat Bryant has really been focused this fall camp. He’s improved each and every practice."