Nick Coe leaves Auburn, sitting out bowl game
Auburn defensive end Nick Coe has elected to forego his remaining eligibility with the program, he announced on social media.
The redshirt junior said on his Instagram he will will not play in Auburn's Outback Bowl matchup Jan. 1 against Minnesota in Tampa.
Coe did not explicitly say he would declare for the NFL draft, as his Instagram post reads: "Hopefully, my time at Auburn will be a foundation for success in pursuing my long standing dream of playing in the NFL." However, a source close to the situation tells AuburnSports.com that Coe made the decision to focus on the NFL immediately.
Coe finishes his Auburn career with 21 tackles for loss, nine sacks and a forced fumble in 35 games played.
He broke out as a redshirt sophomore last season with 13.5 TFLs and seven sacks. He was expected to round out Auburn's defensive front as an impressive pass-rusher this year, but his production severely dipped.
Coe, a 6-foot-5, 291-pound end, started only the season opener against Oregon this season. He also did not play at all in the Tigers' 51-10 win at Arkansas after, according to Gus Malzahn, "he did not meet our standards in practice."
"He’s got to show up and have a good week on the field and off the field," Malzahn said at the time.