Auburn defensive end Nick Coe has elected to forego his remaining eligibility with the program, he announced on social media.

The redshirt junior said on his Instagram he will will not play in Auburn's Outback Bowl matchup Jan. 1 against Minnesota in Tampa.

Coe did not explicitly say he would declare for the NFL draft, as his Instagram post reads: "Hopefully, my time at Auburn will be a foundation for success in pursuing my long standing dream of playing in the NFL." However, a source close to the situation tells AuburnSports.com that Coe made the decision to focus on the NFL immediately.