AuburnSports - Next up at linebacker

But all three of those veterans probably won’t be back in 2022 so developing their backups in anticipation of taking on much bigger roles next year is a priority.

AUBURN | Auburn will return one of the SEC’s best linebacker corps this fall led by Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe.

"It's a very talented group,” said Wooten of AU’s backup linebackers. “Obviously they're raw with it still being their first or second year, especially into a new system now. But at the same time, they're very talented, they want to learn, eager to learn, they're hard workers, so they've got a bright future, for sure.”

Two of the Tigers’ second-year linebackers, Wesley Steiner and Cam Riley, definitely took a step forward and are in line to be next up at the position.

Steiner was one of the leading defenders in last Saturday’s A-Day game with five tackles including three solo stops. He got work with both Tigers, the second-team group, and Auburn, which began the scrimmage as the first-team.

“He's out there this spring, made a huge jump from last year,” said Pappoe. “I think that by the time me and Zakoby leave, man, I think he's going to be a guy that's going to step up and make a huge impact. You can tell he really wants to be good. Asks a lot of questions and wants to be coached a lot. So I think his future's bright.”

Riley played the most of any of Auburn’s freshmen linebackers last season, totaling nine tackles in 11 games including four against Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl.

His length at 6-foot-5 and athleticism gives him the ability to play inside linebacker along with repping with AU’s outside linebackers and edge players. He worked hard in the winter to get up to 219 pounds for the start of spring and adding more weight and strength will continue to be a priority in his development.

“Cam is doing a good job,” said linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding. “He is little bit raw now and obviously that comes with time and reps and those things, but he has got a bright future. I foresee him being a guy who has position versatility where we can move him around and maximize his talents.”

Auburn wrapped up spring practice Monday.