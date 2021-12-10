Flanigan getting closer to return

“Coming back off an Achilles, it's just for Allen to get more comfortable and confident with that leg, going full speed, beginning now to get involved with a little bit of contact where you're not in complete control of your body, which we're starting to just now get some contact involved,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl.

The junior, who had surgery the first week of September, returned to practice a couple of weeks ago in a limited capacity.

AUBURN | Allen Flanigan’s return from an Achilles injury is a step by step process and he’s entering the final stages.

“And then just letting him get engaged on how he's doing. When he comes back, just come back and affect the team from a standpoint of just affect winning.”

Flanigan is not expected to play in Saturday morning game against Nebraska but Pearl is hopeful to have Auburn’s top returning scorer back for the Saint Louis game Dec. 18 or Murray State Dec. 22.

The Tigers open SEC pay against LSU Dec. 29.

“I would love to get him back before LSU,” said Pearl. “I don't know whether we will. We'll do what's best as far as his health and when he's completely ready ... That's kind of what our plan ... just because to come back right at the start of the SEC, that's a lot to ask. Love to get his feet wet a little bit if we can."

Auburn, off to a 7-1 start, will face a Cornhuskers team that is 5-5 after consecutive losses at N.C. State, at Indiana and home against Michigan.

Senior point guard Alonza Verge Jr. averages 16.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while 6-foot-7 freshman guard Bryce McGowens averages 16.4 points and 6.8 rebounds. Nebraska is shooting just .427 from the floor and .254 from 3-point range.

“Auburn at a neutral site? That's like a breather compared to the last three games that they've had,” said Pearl. “I like their personnel. I think this is a team that's probably got the second-best personnel behind UConn that we've played so far. So our guys have got to be excited about playing.”

Tip-off at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., is scheduled for at 10:30 a.m. CT on ESPN2.