"I was really excited," Clayton said. "Very impressed with the facilities, the coaches, just the relationships they have with the players."

The Rivals250 quarterback in the 2026 class made his first trip to Auburn this week, as the Tigers extended an offer to him during his visit.

While visiting, Clayton spent most of his time with analyst Jesse Stone and quarterbacks coach Kent Austin.

"He’s amazing, off the field he’s a really cool dude," Clayton said of Austin. "I went out to eat lunch with him, he’s really cool off the field and then on the field he’s really impressive."

Clayton, 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, also saw a spring practice.

"I was really impressed, just the way the flow of the practice," he said. "It was more of a light day today, but it was still really efficient."

Thursday was the first trip to the Plains for the four-star, but he plans to return in the summer, perhaps for an elite camp with the Tigers. This trip was about getting an initial feel for Auburn, while also expanding his knowledge about the program.

"I definitely wanted to learn more, this being my first time up here," Clayton said. "I was really impressed for sure."