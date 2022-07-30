Newly offered Dunlap calls visit '10 out of 10'
AUBURN | Keion Dunlap came to Auburn with an offer from one SEC school: Ole Miss. By the end of Saturday, he had two.
The Tigers' coaching staff offered the safety after what Dunlap called a fantastic trip during Big Cat Weekend.
"Ten out of 10," Dunlap said. "They're very energetic. They're really outgoing."
It was his first visit to the Plains but won't be the last time the Enterprise, Ala., native visits this fall, stating he will be back "a lot more times," including the Penn State game on Sept. 17, a popular date for a lot of the recruits visiting this weekend.
The 6-foot, 194-pound safety, who also stars for Enterprise High in basketball, holds an offer from the Nittany Lions along with UAB, Alabama A&M, Coastal Carolina and UCF as well.
As for where Auburn stands with the 2024 recruit, Dunlap was quick to the point.
"Probably top three," he said.