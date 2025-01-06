Newest signee: Auburn 'the place for me'

"The biggest thing for me was basically the relationships, and then being on top of the relationships, showing me that I can contribute in his defense, and also just helping them," Murray said on why Auburn. "I know that they can help me develop my skills, and I've got work to do. So I feel like trying to get to the next level here is the place for me to do that. The pieces they have in place."

Murray, 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, spent one season with TCU and three seasons with Sam Houston State before transferring to Auburn. Once on the Plains, he'll play the buck linebacker position. Fitting into the defense will be no problem, he feels.

"What made it so much easier, I was in the D-line meetings and everything, and the plays that I've made this season, [Vontrell King-Williams] replicated the same exact play that was given from the past season. He was showing me plays that I've done, while showing the Auburn plays. So I could contribute in his defense, and I'm loving it."

Head coach Hugh Freeze also had a factor in the decision.

"Talking to Coach Freeze, going to his house," Murray said. "Come on, that relationship part. I'm going to his house, and he's just telling me that I can contribute and just help be the older guy. Show up to work every day, just helping everybody going. It just gave me the yes. A lot of things about this visit gave me a yes. The relationship piece, like Coach Freeze inviting me to his house, that's kind of big for me too. So they made the job easier for me to do it, and War Damn Eagle."

Murray will have one season remaining of eligibility.