“I think with Coach Hilliard it has been very good,” said wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson. “He’s been able to develop us as a group and find out what each of our skills are and helping us tune our skills. It’s going to be great.”

In the off-season, the Tigers added three freshmen - Omari Kelly, Jay Fair, Camden Brown - and two portal guys in Koy Moore and Dazalin Worsham.

Brown’s talent was clear early on in fall camp. His first practice was with the newcomers, but a day later he was practicing with the vets and “catching the eye” of head coach Bryan Harsin and the rest of the staff.

“He's cut from a kind of an older school work ethic process that, you know, this setup is not foreign to him,” Hilliard said. “Strong young human, I can tell you that now. Big body, big frame. Very, very mature for his age.”

Moore transferred in from LSU and his “grit” has stood out according to Hilliard. He can play all over the field for Auburn.

“He can really catch the ball,” Johnson said. “He works hard. I feel like you could put him anywhere. You could put him from slot to outside and he’s going to be very good. He’s a very good route runner. He’s played a little bit so he knows a lot about the game.”

With the new additions to the room, Auburn’s receivers room has greatly improved its depth compared to last season making it one of the most improved units on the team.

"I think the depth has helped,” Harsin said. “I think bringing some of those guys in has really helped with the competition in that room. I think it's brought out the best in the other players. The best in Shedrick (Jackson) and Malcolm Johnson. Some of those guys that have been here before. So I feel like we've got better depth. I feel like we've got better speed.”