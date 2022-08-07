Newcomers shine in rout

It is the second-straight game where Traore has reached the 20-point mark. On Tuesday against the Israel U-20 National Team, he led Auburn with 20 points and nine rebounds in his Auburn debut.

The freshman led Auburn with 20 points, shooting 75 percent from the field, as the Tigers dominated the Israel All-Star Select Team, 107-71, in Tel Aviv.

Yohan Traore might want to stay in Israel the way he’s playing.

Fellow newcomers Johni Broome and Chance Westry added 18 points apiece. Broome also had four rebounds and three blocks, while the freshman Westry had seven of Auburn’s 18 steals.

K.D. Johnson contributed 15 points, four rebounds and three steals. Dylan Cardwell led Auburn with nine rebounds.

Auburn's defense played a huge role in the rout as the Tigers forced 30 turnovers.

“The effort and energy was really good, and when it wasn't, Israel got a chance to run their stuff,” Bruce Pearl said. “We had a group in there – Chance Westry and Tre Donaldson, KD, Chris, Yohan and Dylan and Zep – those guys really brought the energy and put ball pressure and created some offense from defense. And I thought that that made a huge, huge difference.”

Wendell Green didn’t play much in the second half as, per Pearl, he tweaked his leg a little. Pearl hopes to have the guard back for tomorrow’s game against the Israel National Team, the Tigers’ finale in Israel.