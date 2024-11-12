Newcomers impress during fall ball

“What I thought was amazing was seeing players lead teams and make decisions,” said Thompson. “I think it helps them respect coaches more and I think it’s another to learn and for them to grow.

Instead of playing one three-game fall world series, they decided to play two. The first, which concluded Saturday, was player drafted and player led.

AUBURN | Butch Thompson and his staff added a little extra to the end of fall practice this year.

“And it gives us an evaluation of what they think. It wound up being the case that the alignment between the players and coaches was pretty close. We got to see what they think about the team, where to put guys in position and who they trust.”

The Orange team won the first two games to clinch the series and a steak dinner before the Blue team won the final matchup to avoid a sweep.

The second series, which will be drafted by the coaching staff, will begin Wednesday and conclude Sunday.

SWINGING IT: Thompson cited several retiring players and newcomers that have performed well at the plate and in the field this fall led by sophomore Eric Guevara, who underwent knee surgery last fall but returned to play in 21 games.

“Nobody has had a better fall,” said Thompson. “He’s hitting over .500. He’s absolutely tore it up this fall and played a great third, short and second.”

Thompson also singled out junior Ike Irish, sophomore Cade Belyeu, who returned from an injury last week, and senior Deric Fabian as returning players that excelled this fall.

It’s been a strong fall for a number of newcomers including two transfers in junior catcher/outfielder Lucas Steele from Samford and sophomore outfielder Bristol Carter from ECU.

Steele could be a middle of the order batter.

"He’s had some professional at-bats,” said Thompson. “He’s made a difference for us. His switch-hitting adds an element.”

Several freshmen are also making an early push to be in the lineup including outfielder Chris Rembert, who batted .500 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI in a sweep of Florida State earlier this fall.

He was tied with Irish for the team lead in doubles (5) and home runs (4) going into the world series.

Catcher Chase Fralick, outfielder D’Marion ‘Bub’ Terrell and infielder Addison Klepsch were also standouts. Fralick had just three strikeouts during the fall, the fewest on the team.

“That says something coming from a true freshman,” said Thompson. “He’s a catcher but we’ve tried to play him at third or first because we think that’s a bat that can help us early in his career.”

BIG MOUND ADDITIONS: A big goal during the offseason was to upgrade Auburn’s pitching staff and a number of newcomers stood out led by freshman left-hander Jackson Sanders.

“He’s been amazing,” said Thompson. “He was the first pick of this draft by the players. Hopefully, that gives him confidence because that’s real respect. He’s had a real tough fastball to deal with and the leadership of one team just didn’t want to have at-bats against him.”

Several other freshmen appear ready to carve out a roll on the staff including right-handers Christian Chatterton and Andreas Alvarez.

Thompson also singled out two transfers in left-hander Cade Fisher and right-hander Samuel Dutton. Fisher and senior Carson Myers teamed up to throw a seven-inning shutout in game two of the series.

“A lot have stood out, and needed to. A lot of new guys. The new pieces have been exciting,” said Thompson.

Thompson named junior Hayden Murphy as the returning pitcher that’s taken the biggest step forward and a favorite to win the closer’s job.

“Seems to be a guy that everybody’s looking toward if we have to get the last three outs,” he said.

Thompson said senior Parker Carlson and junior Dylan Watts have both added velocity in the offseason and performed well this fall.