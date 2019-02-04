AUBURN | Finding a No. 3 starter behind Davis Daniel and Tanner Burns is one of biggest priorities for Auburn’s preseason practice. And more than a week in, a junior college transfer has stepped to the forefront.

“I don’t know if I’m at the point of who that third starter is but Kyle Gray as a potential starter makes you feel really good,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said.

Gray has impressed during the opening week of preseason drills. Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics

Gray, a left-hander, was 7-1 with a 2.73 ERA as a sophomore at Blinn Junior College in Brenham, Texas. He struck out 91 batters in 66.0 innings. “It’s a real breaking ball as advertised, and I think he pitches off of that,” Thompson said. “As a starter, you’ve got to throw your fastball in there enough. You can’t throw your breaking ball every pitch. That’s what we think’s playing better and at least looks more healthy than it did from the fall. “He had Tommy John surgery after his first year, was slowed and came back. Now we’re seeing an 88, 89 mile per hour fastball to go along with that good breaking ball, and that’s why he’s having success. His fastball is getting fouled off and just not getting squared-up by our hitters right now. So we’re getting some good feedback that he’s got those two good pitches, and he’s showing an occasional changeup. I’m excited about him." No. 17 Auburn opens the season Feb. 15-17 with a three-game series against Georgia Southern at Plainsman Park. Alabama A&M visits for two midweek games before the Tigers travel to Orlando, Fla., for a three-game series against UCF. “If we’re this close to starting the season and if our starters may only be ready for 65-70 pitches anyway, we’re going to need a starter and then a piggyback,” Thompson said. “It’s going to require a lot of guys the first couple of weeks. I think we have three the first weekend, two and then we go to Orlando. You’re talking about eight games in a short period of time. I want to be excited about our depth knowing that there’s not going to be any complete games thrown the first weekends as we build pitch counts.”

BASEBALL NOTES ** Thompson also singled out sophomore outfielder Judd Ward for having a good first week of preseason practice. He’s expected to start in left field. “Judd Ward is a guy that looks like he got some experience from last year,” Thompson said. “Looks like he’s taking steps — what he’s doing defensively, his at-bats, he’s got a great arm from left field, which you know at Plainsman Park is a weapon.” ** Sophomore Cody Greenhill and freshman Will Morrison, who are returning from minor injuries, were scheduled to pitch for the first time this weekend. “Him and Will Morrison are the last two that haven’t thrown yet,” Thompson said. “Getting those two guys in here the next couple of days, we think adds depth. You’re adding an All-American and a freshman with a different look, a lower slot. At least from the fall, you thought Will Morrison was going to really add some depth and be a freshman that can get some outs.” ** Backup catcher Chase Hall had a home run during Friday’s scrimmage and a home run and four RBIs on Saturday. ** Thompson also praised Daniel, Burns, Jack Owen, Brooks Fuller, Garrett Wade and Richard Fitts for their pitching through the first week of drills.