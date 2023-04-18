Out of all the players that showed up for the Rivals Camp in Atlanta Sunday, a few stood out more than the rest. One of them was Jakaleb Faulk, who won the Gold Ball for linebackers after his performance. "It means a lot," Faulk said. "It means that I tried my best, that I was one of the top competitors in this camp and just surrounded by great players and I’m lucky to be chosen out of all of them."

Jakaleb Faulk was recognized as one of the best players in the Atlanta camp. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Faulk, who's from Highland Home, Alabama, is regarded as one of the top prospects in the nation, ranking as No. 136 in the Rivals250 for the 2025 class. It's no wonder programs like Auburn, Clemson, South Carolina and others are going after the linebacker. Recently, he visited all three schools previously mentioned, including Auburn. "At Auburn, it just felt like home again because I’ve been there so many times," Faulk said. Faulk's older brother, Keldric, signed with the Tigers in the 2023 class. Although, that doesn't mean younger brother will automatically follow. "People think I’ll just go to Auburn because of my brother," Jakaleb said. "I’ll just go wherever I feel I’m comfortable with and wherever I feel like is home. I just follow my own path." Hugh Freeze and his staff are working to make sure that path ends up in Auburn, as they start a new chapter of Auburn football. "They’re really picking up real fast," Faulk said of the staff. "It’s looking pretty good so far. Whatever they’re doing it’s working."