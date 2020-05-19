AUBURN | Chad Morris has already accomplished a lot in his 25-year coaching career but he’s probably best known as an excellent coach and developer of quarterbacks, and for his close ties to the state of Texas. Both factors have been a key for Morris on the recruiting trail in his first five months at Auburn since being hired as offensive coordinator last December.

Morris has helped develop several top QBs including Tahj Boyd and Deshaun Watson at Clemson. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

It started in January when Morris secured an official visit and then a commitment from tight end Brandon Frazier from McKinney, Texas to help finish out Auburn’s 2020 class. Frazier was originally recruited by Morris when he was the head coach at Arkansas. Sunday, Morris landed what could very well be the next quarterback in line behind Bo Nix with a commitment from Dematrius Davis from North Shore in Houston, Texas. Davis has led North Shore to back-to-back Class 6A Division I championships accounting for over 8,000 yards of total offense and 103 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. In addition to Frazier, Auburn signed two other players from the Lone Star state in the 2020 class in safety Chris Thompson Jr. and junior college cornerback Marco Domio, and there could be more joining Davis in the 2021 class. Auburn is involved with a number of top Texas prospects including five-star offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer and his twin brother, four-star James Brockermeyer, four-star offensive lineman Savion Byrd, four-star wide receiver Bryson Green, four-star wide receiver Ketron Jackson, three-star tight end Lake McRee and four-star cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem. A Dallas, Texas native, Morris is a Texas A&M graduate with 16 years of experience as a high school coach in Texas including six state championships. He was the head coach at SMU for three seasons before taking over at Arkansas in 2018.

Wow!!! What a Great Weekend. Not Done Yet!! Just Starting! #WDE pic.twitter.com/9XEKgWFdXf — Chad Morris (@coachchadmorris) May 17, 2020