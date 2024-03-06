"I was very excited because I’ve been looking for an offer from Auburn for a while now," Norman said. "I’ve been really invested in school, been there a few times, been to a few games. I will be camping there this year. Even though I have the offer, I will still be camping for Coach (Marcus) Davis, but I was excited."

It was an offer he'd been waiting on.

Over time, and with a little inspiration watching Cam Newton, he began shifting sides to favor Auburn more. Tuesday, the Montgomery native picked up an offer from the Tigers.

Norman plays his high school ball at Carver in Montgomery, but used to play for Pike Road. It was while he was a freshman at Pike Road that Norman first met Auburn wide receivers' coach Marcus Davis.

"I’ve always had a good connection with him," Norman said. "He’s always critiquing my routes and whatever I send on film. He tells me everything I need to get better at, he’s a good coach, a good mentor. I feel like he can get me better at what I do."

In the times that the 6-foot wideout's visited campus, there's been one thing that's stood out to him.

"Auburn, they make all their players feel like family and I love that," Norman said.

One of his friends from Pike Road can attest to it, too. Freshman defensive lineman Malik Blocton works out with Norman regularly and the two have been friends since their Pike Road days.

"He’s been telling me how good the experience is there," Norman said. "He was a December graduate, I will be too and I really love how everything sounds."

Blocton was one of Auburn's 2024 signees, as the Tigers continue to show improvement in their recruiting classes under Hugh Freeze.

"They brought in a bunch of dogs and I know they’re gonna get the job done," Norman said. "I see them winning the Iron Bowl this year."