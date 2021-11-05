New company maximizing NIL process for Auburn

Rick Davidson and NIL-Auburn are aiming to streamline that process for the Auburn student athletes making sure they maximize their earning potential and maintain their eligibility by working closely with the compliance department. They’re also connecting with Auburn people that want to participate in the process by offering NIL deals or purchasing products.

AUBURN | Navigating the new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) laws and regulations can be a difficult process for student athletes, schools, alumni and fans.

“The main reason I’m involved is to do it right, make sure the athletes are protected, to make sure they’re not exploited or signing deals that devalue them. But to also make sure it’s done in a way that doesn’t harm the institution; eligibility is paramount,” said Davidson, a former Auburn athlete, lawyer and one of the founders of NIL-Auburn.

“We wanted to make sure Auburn athletes were taken care of and the Auburn people had an opportunity to do it the right way so that it benefitted Auburn University and all of those interests equally and greatly.”

Student athletes in all sports can now profit on their name, image and likeness and many have already taken advantage of the opportunity. Through NIL-Auburn, Auburn owned and operated businesses along with Auburn alumni and fans will have the opportunity to make the first purchase of autographed or branded items, personalized video greetings, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and more. Student athletes will have an easy way to connect with advertisers and monetize their social media accounts.

The average student athlete is currently making $400-450 per NIL deal. Davidson believes Auburn athletes can do much better.

“It’s the first opportunity Auburn athletes have had to figure out what their value is worth on this platform,” said Davidson. “As has always been the case, Auburn people and the Auburn family will respond when there’s an opportunity and a genuine cause. What better cause than an Auburn athlete.”

For more information about NIL-Auburn or setting up a NIL deal with an Auburn athlete, contact Davidson at 334-501-2987.