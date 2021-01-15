AuburnSports - New Auburn staff prioritizing local 2022 4-star OT

Columbus (Ga.) offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett is one of the top tackles in the 2022 class, but Auburn’s previous coaching staff didn’t make him feel that way. “Under the last staff, I didn’t think Auburn was that into me because their whole coaching staff didn’t really talk to me and stuff like that,” Pritchett said. “I didn’t think they wanted me.”

The new staff, which includes offensive line coach Will Friend, isn’t making the same mistake. “Coach Friend called me the other day and informed me that they are offering me,” Pritchett said. “It felt good. It felt real good.” Pritchett has a prior relationship with Friend, one that dates back to when Friend was the offensive line coach at Tennessee. “Coach Friend recruited me and offered me when he was at Tennessee,” Pritchett said. “I like Coach Friend. He’s outspoken and very straightforward. He’s going to tell you what it is and what it isn’t. I like that.”