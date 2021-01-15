AuburnSports - New Auburn staff prioritizing local 2022 4-star OT

New Auburn staff prioritizing local 2022 4-star OT
Columbus (Ga.) offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett is one of the top tackles in the 2022 class, but Auburn’s previous coaching staff didn’t make him feel that way.
“Under the last staff, I didn’t think Auburn was that into me because their whole coaching staff didn’t really talk to me and stuff like that,” Pritchett said. “I didn’t think they wanted me.”
The new staff, which includes offensive line coach Will Friend, isn’t making the same mistake.
“Coach Friend called me the other day and informed me that they are offering me,” Pritchett said. “It felt good. It felt real good.”
Pritchett has a prior relationship with Friend, one that dates back to when Friend was the offensive line coach at Tennessee.
“Coach Friend recruited me and offered me when he was at Tennessee,” Pritchett said. “I like Coach Friend. He’s outspoken and very straightforward. He’s going to tell you what it is and what it isn’t. I like that.”
The attention from Auburn and Friend has the Tigers squarely in the mix for Pritchett. He doesn’t have a top group, but said he’s looking hard at several schools, including Auburn, Alabama and South Carolina.
“Auburn is up there for me,” Pritchett said. “I went to an Auburn game when I was younger. It’s the only college game I’ve been to. I like it at Auburn, but haven’t been back lately.”
Pritchett hopes to change that soon.
“I’ve never been on a recruiting visit, so I hope they allow us to take them again,” he said. “I would most definitely visit Auburn.”
Pritchett doesn’t plan to rush a commitment.
“I’m going to take my time,” Pritchett said. “The earliest I would make my decision would be in the summer.”
Rivals ranks Pritchett, who is 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, the No. 31 offensive tackle in the 2022 class and No. 226 overall.