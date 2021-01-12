AuburnSports - New Auburn staff offers top Mississippi running back

Auburn on Monday offered the top running back in Mississippi. Jarquez Hunter, from Neshoba Central, learned of the offer during a phone conversation with three Auburn coaches. “They called and told me I have an offer,” Hunter said. “It felt pretty good. I was real happy.”

Hunter spoke with running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and coach Bryan Harsin. “I think Coach Cadillac is a really good guy,” Hunter said. “I know he’s a really good coach. And I like Coach Bobo. He seems really cool. Same for Coach Harsin. He’s pretty cool, a nice guy. I think he’s going to be a good coach for Auburn.” Hunter is considering playing for them. He now has Auburn high on his list, along with Mississippi State, Memphis and Southern Miss. “Auburn is up there for me,” Hunter said. “I went to Auburn last February for a Junior Day and liked it. I’ve actually been there twice and really like the school.”