Neville Arena dedicated

AUBURN | Auburn will be celebrating its 2022 SEC Championship in Neville Arena. The 9,121-seat facility, which opened as Auburn Arena in 2010, was officially changed to Neville Arena Friday afternoon during a dedication honoring Bill and Connie Neville for the single largest gift in Auburn athletics history. While nether hold degrees from Auburn, both are natives of Eufaula, Ala., and Bill’s father and both grandparents all graduated from Auburn. Bill Neville holds a degree from Rice and a master’s from Columbia while Connie holds a degree from NYU and a master’s from Columbia.

Neville Arena is officially the home for basketball, gymnastics and volleyball. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“He was a very emotional guy,” said Bill Neville of his father. “I think he’d probably get a little choked up now, and he’d have some words of wisdom to impart. He was a great Auburn man, as great an Auburn man as I have met. He really loved this place. I think he would have loved this day. I think maybe he’s responsible for this beautiful day.” “I got very emotional when I saw the lettering and it made it all real,” said Connie Neville. “We’ve been coming to this arena since they built it and maybe a quarter full, almost nobody there. But we were there and tried to fill up the space with our yelling as much as we could. We just love it so much, and having this group of coaches, Bruce Pearl, this team, they are just the best people. “We just love being here. We just love Auburn and this was such a special day to share it with our family and so many of our friends.”