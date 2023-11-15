“What it's done is brought the driving game and the 1-on-1 game back into the game in a huge way,” said Pearl. “Put your head down and just go take it — the rule change has brought that in. We're incorporating some of that. Some of that is one of the reasons why K.D. (Johnson) has been effective and playing really well.

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl is clear that he doesn’t like the new NCAA block/charge rule that went into effect this season.

“So, in my recruiting, if the rule changes, I'm going to start bringing in guys who can drive the ball to the basket, and we'll just play 1-on-1 out there. I don't think it's very pretty basketball.”

The new rule applies mainly to secondary defenders rotating over to draw a charge. Before, they had to have their feet set before the offensive player goes airborne for a shot. Now, the defender has to be in position before the offensive play plants his foot before going airborne.

“It's at least a second of difference,” said Pearl.

While Pearl doesn’t approve of the rule change, his biggest objection was that it was implemented June 8, well past the point of most college rosters being finalized for the upcoming season.

“We make a rule change and announce it at the start of basketball season," said Pearl. "Why don't you make a rule change and announce it at the end of last year, so we can recruit to it?”

Auburn, 1-1 on the season, plays Notre Dame Thursday night in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y. Tip-off at the Barclays Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2. The Tigers will play either Oklahoma State or St. Bonaventure Friday afternoon or evening.