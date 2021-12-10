NCAA clouds gone, Pearl can focus on winning more titles

It’s all on the table now. There is no postseason ban, most likely thanks to Auburn self-imposing a ban before last season. Although some national writers and other fan bases wanted him to get the hammer, Bruce Pearl will only miss two games starting Saturday against Nebraska. It was almost the best-case scenario for the Tigers.

Most importantly, Bruce Pearl, his coaching staff, and players can now entirely focus on what’s possible for this group. An SEC title? Sure, that is definitely in play. A deep run to another Final Four and finishing the job this time? I wouldn’t put it past them.

ATLANTA | Finally, after four-plus years, a large cloud got lifted off the Auburn basketball program. All of the worrying and stress of what the NCAA would do – and no one really knew as the organization is unpredictable as it can get – is now gone. Except for a few minor punishments, the Tigers came out relatively unscathed.

Do you think this team was scary before? Now think of them relaxed, confident that the future is there with nothing hanging over them. The return of Allen Flanigan will be huge, but Friday started a new era for the program. It’s an era in which all of the dirty deeds that Chuck Person and others committed aren’t a continuing story. Yes, the loss of two scholarships and recruiting time will hurt, but compared to the punishment other programs such as Missouri have received and some should receive in the future (hello, Will Wade and LSU!), Auburn’s is pretty tame.

Now, I’m not saying we should celebrate the ruling. It’s never a good look when you get put on probation, but all of those recruits who might have been worried about the eventual hammer coming down on both Pearl and the program can ease their mind. Pearl can go into their homes and confidently say they will have a shot at winning titles if they come to Auburn. Oh, and that his job status is not in peril.

A fully focused Bruce Pearl should scare the rest of the college basketball world. He’s shown that he can bring elite recruits to the Plains and win big time. This year’s team has all the pieces to be great. So everyone involved with the program and Auburn fans can take a deep breath. A drawn-out process that started in 2017 with Person’s arrest is now complete. The Tigers took some bumps along the way and might have some more hiccups, but the slate is now clean, and Pearl can start really looking at the future and continuing the success he’s built from the ground floor.

The NCAA clouds are gone. So don’t be surprised if Pearl and the Tigers come out of this shining like the sun and hoisting more trophies.