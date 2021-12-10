NCAA adds two-game suspension for Pearl

Pearl will begin serving his suspension for Saturday’s game against Nebraska and also miss Tuesday’s game against North Alabama.

Those were the NCAA's major additional sanctions to the Tigers’ self-imposed penalties for the 2017 case involving former assistant coach Chuck Person and two players.

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl will miss two games and Auburn will lose a total of two scholarships over the next four seasons.

“I’m appreciative of Auburn University, our leadership, the AU family and our current and former student-athletes as we navigated through the challenges of the last four years,” Pearl stated in a press release. “We respect the NCAA peer evaluation process and appreciate the panel recognized we took meaningful and contemporaneous penalties. It is time to put this behind us.”

Assistant coach Wes Flanigan will serve as the acting head coach against the Cornhuskers and assistant Steven Pearl will do the same for UNA.

Person was fired after being arrested on Sept. 26, 2017 following an FBI investigation into college basketball. He pleaded guilty to accepting bribes to steer two players, Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy, to a financial advisor. Both players missed the 2017-18 season but returned for the 2018-19 season with Purifoy missing an additional nine games to start the season.

Auburn self-imposed recruiting restrictions 2017-18, a postseason ban for the 2020-21 season and one scholarship limitation for 2020-21.

AU will also serve a four-year probation and pay a $5,000 fine plus 3% of the men’s basketball budget.

A full summary of Auburn's penalties...

** Four years of probation.

** A 2020-21 postseason ban for the men's basketball team (self-imposed).

** A $5,000 fine plus 3% of the men's basketball program budget.A reduction of one scholarship during the 2020-21 academic year (self-imposed). The program must reduce the total number of scholarships by two during the term of probation.

** A reduction in the number of official visits in men's basketball to 20 during the 2017-18/2018-19 rolling two-year period (self-imposed).

** A ban on unofficial visits for 19 weeks during the 2017-18 academic year (self-imposed).

** A ban on recruiting phone calls for a 20-week period during the 2017-18 academic year (self-imposed).

** A reduction in the number of recruiting person days in men's basketball by 82 days during the 2017-18 academic year (self-imposed).

** A 10-year show-cause order for the former associate head coach. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.

** A one-year show-cause order for the former assistant coach. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.

** A two-game suspension for the head coach during the 2021-22 academic year immediately following the release of the panel's decision.

** A vacation of all team records in which student-athletes competed while ineligible.