NBA Draft preview: Where do mock drafts have Cooper and Thor going?

Auburn will hope for history to be made tonight when the NBA Draft starts. With Sharife Cooper and JT Thor both in the draft pool, Auburn could have two players selected in the first round for the first time ever. If both aren't selected in the first, Auburn is looking to continue its streak and have a third-straight player selected in the first round. The NBA Draft is tonight at 7 p.m. CST on ESPN and ABC.

Sharife Cooper has been consistently mocked in the first round by NBA draft analysts. (Tony Walsh/UGA Athletics)

NBA Draft analysts have pretty much finalized their mock drafts and it's time to take a look and see where they have Thor and Cooper headed before the draft kicks off.

The Ringer — Kevin O'Connor The most consistent landing spot for Cooper has been to the Houston Rockets at either pick No. 23 or No. 24 and that's where he's headed in this mock draft. The Rockets don't have much in the way of talent on their roster, especially young talent, so Cooper could be a big-time contributor immediately for them. Then jumping down, Thor is slotted at No. 40 to the Memphis Grizzlies. After playing with an elite passer in Cooper, Thor would get the opportunity to play with a rising star in the NBA in Ja Morant.

Bleacher Report — Jonathan Wasserman Wasserman has both Auburn players near the top of the second round. Though, in previous mock drafts, he has also had Thor and Cooper in the first round. In his final rendition, he has Thor going at No. 31 to the Milwaukee Bucks as the first pick of the second round. Thor would join the NBA champions and the Bucks would hope he can develop similar to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Just a few picks later at No. 34, Wasserman has Cooper getting selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as PG No. 1, but Cooper could slot in as the backup.

Sports Illustrated — Jeremy Woo Woo has a similar mock draft to Wasserman, with both Auburn players going at the top of the second. Cooper has been linked to the Knicks during the draft process, and he has Cooper headed to the big apple at pick No. 32. With some free agents potentially leaving, the Knicks' point guard position is unclear and Cooper could potentially slide into the starting lineup. Thor is slotted right behind him in the mock draft, going at No. 33 to the Orlando Magic. If selected there he would be joining forces with former Auburn star Chuma Okeke who was selected at No. 16 just a few years ago.

Yahoo Sports — Krysten Peek Peek has both Auburn players going back-to-back. But, her order is flipped compared to Woo. Peek also has Thor at No. 33 to the Magic, then Cooper going at No. 34 to the Thunder.

ESPN+ — Jonathan Givony Givony has Cooper at No. 23 to the Rockets like O'Connor. Givony also has Thor at No. 33 to the Magic.