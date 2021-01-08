AuburnSports - National champion returns

“Zac Etheridge is a rising star in this profession and is a great addition to Coach Mason’s defense working with cornerbacks,” Harsin said. “He has done a fantastic job in a short period of time developing and recruiting talented players. As a former Auburn standout, Zac understands the rigors of competing at the highest level, and what is required to be an Auburn man.”

The former defensive back, who overcame a serious injury to start 47 games, has been hired as cornerbacks coach by Bryan Harsin.

Etheridge coached cornerbacks the past two season at Houston and at Louisiana in 2018. He served as cornerback and outside linebackers coach at Western Carolina from 2016-17. Etheridge got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant at Penn State and Georgia Tech.

Houston cornerback Marcus Jones was named an All-American by PFF and cornerback Damarion Williams All-AAC in 2020.

“It is an honor to return to my alma mater as a member of Coach Harsin’s staff,” Etheridge said. “I firmly believe in his vision and I am excited to get to work. Under his leadership, I have no doubt that our staff will develop our young men both on and off the field. We will absolutely embody the championship mindset that Auburn deserves. Auburn and its people mean a great deal to me, and I am very thankful for this opportunity. War Eagle!”

Etheridge was one of four captains and a starting safety for Auburn’s 2010 national championship team that finished 14-0 and defeated Oregon in the BCS National Championship game.

He suffered a career-threatening neck injury against Ole Miss on Oct. 31, 2009, cracking a vertebrae and tearing ligaments in a collision with a teammate while making a tackle. After a long rehab, Etheridge was able to return for the 2010 season. The Troy, Ala., native played in 50 career games.

Etheridge finished second on the 2010 team with 69 tackles. He added three interceptions and returned a fumble 47 yards for a touchdown against Arkansas. He finished his career with 259 tackles, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and 14 pass defenses.

Etheridge, who holds a political science degree from Auburn, has a daughter, Mia.