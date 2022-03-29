Nakai Poole 'real interested' in Auburn thanks to WR coach Ike Hilliard

A 3-star WR out of Norcross, Georgia, Nakai Poole took his first visit to Auburn on Monday and left with a strong impression of the program. A lot of that is thanks to new wide receiver coach Ike Hilliard. "I mean the whole staff is cool, but me and Ike got a real strong relationship and I like the offense, so it’s helping me out in the recruiting process," Poole said.

Poole plans to return to Auburn again for a visit. (Christian Clemente)

Sitting at over 25 offers now, Poole got his offer from Hilliard and Auburn on March 16th. Poole said it was a "real good" visit to Auburn, and that he is "real interested" in Auburn now. The NFL playing and coaching experience that Hilliard has is a big factor for Poole as he begins to sort out his recruitment and work towards deciding on his official visit spots. "I mean it feels good knowing that I’ve got somebody with experience and somebody that’s done it before," Poole said. "It’s going to help me out with my choice."