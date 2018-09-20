Craig-Myers met with Auburn coach Gus Malzahn Thursday and informed him of his decision. The junior is the fourth player to leave since the start of the season.

AUBURN | Wide receiver Nate Craig-Myers is leaving Auburn and will seek a transfer, a source confirmed to AuburnSports.com.

Craig-Myers joins backup cornerback John Broussard, who left after the opening game against Washington, punter Aidan Marshall, who left after the Alabama State game, and tight end Jalen Harris, who announced his plans to transfer on Wednesday.

Craig-Myers, who started the first three games, has two receptions for 39 yards this season. The former four-star and Under Armour All-American finishes his Auburn career with 22 receptions for 394 yards and four touchdowns.

He came on at the end of last season catching touchdown passes in both the Iron Bowl and the SEC Championship game.

A strong group of true freshmen wide receivers have seen their playing time increase over the course of the season including Seth Williams, who has been working behind Craig-Myers.

No. 9 Auburn returns to action this Saturday against Arkansas. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.