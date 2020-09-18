AuburnSports - Mutual interest between Auburn, 2022 5-star PG Scoot Henderson

Scoot Henderson is one of Auburn’s top targets in the 2022 class, and the Tigers are making sure he knows it. Auburn assistant Wes Flanigan, who is Henderson’s primary recruiter at Auburn, is in constant contact with the five-star point guard. Bruce Pearl is heavily involved as well. “I just had a Zoom call with Coach Pearl (Wednesday) night,” Henderson said. “I really like Coach Pearl and Coach Wes.”

Henderson, from Kell in Marietta, Ga., has built strong bonds with both coaches, especially Flanigan. “That’s my guy,” Henderson said. “We have a really good relationship. He just gets you. He gets it from the player’s perspective and is a real chill coach. He’s also very supportive.” Henderson also is a big fan of Pearl’s, both off the court and on it. “I love his energy,” Henderson said. “Coach Pearl has a very high energy level and it’s a big part of his coaching. I also love the way he lets his players play.”

Henderson is familiar with Pearl and his style of play. He’s also familiar with Auburn and several players, both current and former. “I’ve been to Auburn a few times and really like it there,” Henderson said. “I also know Jared (Harper), Isaac (Okoro), Sharife (Cooper), Dylan (Cardwell) and Stretch (Akingbola).” Henderson already has an offer from Auburn, along with ones from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Xavier, among others. He doesn’t list any favorites at this point and plans to be patient in making a college choice. “I don’t have any top schools right now,” Henderson said. “I’m still talking it over with my family. I’ll probably have a top-10 list at some point no very far out.” Auburn, he said, likely will be in it. “I’m pretty sure they will,” Henderson said. “I love how everyone is very close on the team. Everyone is very supportive. It’s a small town and everyone has close relationships. I really like that.” Rivals ranks Henderson, who is 6-foot-3 and 181 pounds, the No. 18 overall recruit in the 2022 class and No. 6 point guard.

Scoot Henderson is an athletic guard who can make plays for himself and others.



He is active & aggressive with the ball in his hands constantly getting a paint touch each possession.



📌:@gameeliteatl @gameeliteBIG5 @thereal013 @kell_hoops @rfalker pic.twitter.com/FTIwWPooe1 — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) September 15, 2020