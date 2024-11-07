Good and getting better

AUBURN | In a season filled with lowlights, Auburn’s defense has been one of the few highlights.

The unit has thrived under first-year defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and steadily improved despite six true freshmen playing prominent roles.

“DJ and Charles Kelly and the entire staff have just brought an energy and a level of excitement to our kids over there,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “Obviously, their plans are good and they’re playing hard and getting better each week.”