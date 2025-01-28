Auburn sits among top schools for Ezavier Crowell

“I learned a lot from Coach Nix and Coach Freeze about Auburn and the running backs they’re producing, stuff like that,” Crowell said. “They’re telling me that Auburn is home and they’re building something special here.”

Ezavier Crowell, a 5-foot-11, 215-pound native of Jackson, Ala., was on campus for Auburn’s Junior Day on Saturday. Crowell liked what head coach Hugh Freeze and co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Derrick Nix had to say.

Auburn has had no shortage of talented running backs come through its football program and it could be close to adding another.

Crowell is the No. 37 player nationally, the No. 3 running back and the No. 3 player in the state of Alabama in the class of 2026, making him a highly sought-after prospect. He currently holds 25 offers. Auburn’s toughest competition to land Crowell’s talents is likely in-state rival Alabama. The Tigers are in the hunt, however.

“They’re sitting in my top schools right now,” Crowell said about Auburn. “I still got to take a lot more visits. Because of my reclassification, I can finally take my OV’s and see where my next home is.

Crowell had the opportunity to attend No. 1 Auburn basketball’s win over No. 6 Tennessee when he was in town. It was his favorite part of the day and the environment created by the Auburn faithful left a lasting impact on him.

“The fans, either football or basketball, will show up and show out,” Crowell said. “It’ll be loud and everything like it was during football season.”

Additionally, Nix could be a large factor if Crowell decides to continue his football as well as his educational career at Auburn.

“Great dude, great coach,” Crowell said of Nix. “Straight-up person, will tell you right from wrong and everything like that.”

Crowell confirmed that he will take an official visit to Auburn. He is, however, in no rush to make a decision.