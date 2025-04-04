Jones gets rematch with Clayton Jr.

SAN ANTONIO | Denver Jones has been Auburn’s lockdown defender this season. His ability to slow down or shut down an opponent’s best guard has been critical in the Tigers winning the SEC Championship and advancing to the Final Four. But one guard in particular got the best of Jones this season. Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr. had 19 points in a 90-81 win at Neville Arena Feb. 8.

Jones makes a huge impact for Auburn on offense and defense. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

A rematch will take place Saturday in San Antonio as the Tigers and Gators clash in the national semifinal. “I know the last game I really didn’t guard him the full game like I should have. This time, I’m going to try my hardest. Try to be better,” said Jones. “I take my matchups very seriously. I’m going to do my best to contain him.” It certainly won’t be easy. Clayton is averaging 18.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He’s shooting .446 from the floor, .385 from 3-point range and .865 from the free throw line. “It's hard to recognize a more complete point guard than Walter Clayton Jr.,” said AU coach Bruce Perl. “Look, he's been the best guard on the floor almost every single night. He was when we played them in Neville.”