Jones gets rematch with Clayton Jr.

SAN ANTONIO | Denver Jones has been Auburn’s lockdown defender this season.
His ability to slow down or shut down an opponent’s best guard has been critical in the Tigers winning the SEC Championship and advancing to the Final Four.
But one guard in particular got the best of Jones this season. Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr. had 19 points in a 90-81 win at Neville Arena Feb. 8.
A rematch will take place Saturday in San Antonio as the Tigers and Gators clash in the national semifinal.
“I know the last game I really didn’t guard him the full game like I should have. This time, I’m going to try my hardest. Try to be better,” said Jones. “I take my matchups very seriously. I’m going to do my best to contain him.”
It certainly won’t be easy. Clayton is averaging 18.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He’s shooting .446 from the floor, .385 from 3-point range and .865 from the free throw line.
“It's hard to recognize a more complete point guard than Walter Clayton Jr.,” said AU coach Bruce Perl. “Look, he's been the best guard on the floor almost every single night. He was when we played them in Neville.”
And it’s not just Clayton that makes the UF backcourt so dangerous. Alijah Martin averages 14.5 points and Will Richard 13.3. All three shoot better than 35 percent from beyond the arc.
Denzel Aberdeen, who averages 7.9 points, gives UF another talented backcourt option off the bench.
The pressure is not just on Jones to contain Clayton. Miles Kelly, Chad Baker-Mazara and Tahaad Pettiford will all have key defensive responsibilities.
“It starts with the guards. We got to get up in them, make them uncomfortable and pressure them and make their looks harder,” said Kelly.
But Clayton is a key. He’s led the Gators to the Final Four averaging 22.3 points in the NCAA Tournament.
“Clayton can't be the best player on the floor again for us to win the game,” said Pearl.
Tip-off at the Alamodome is scheduled for 5:09 p.m. CT on CBS.