Pearl impacting former manager two decades later

Who was this guy? He wasn't wearing an Auburn shirt. I hadn't seen him around Neville Arena.

The younger Pearl finished his set, and Bruce Pearl, the Auburn head coach, walked in. That's when one of the four guys made a beeline toward both Pearls. Taking pictures with a few fans, the Pearls didn't notice the man at first, but as soon as they did, they both ran up and gave him a bear hug.

SAN ANTONIO | Standing in the Buckhorn Saloon watching Andy Burcham, Randall Dickey and Steven Pearl taping Tiger Talk on Thursday, four gentlemen walked in, all with suitcases, looking excited to be at what turned out was their destination.

"He saw me working at the food court in UW-Milwaukee in 2001," Michael Poll, the man in question, said. "He asked me to be a manager for the UW-Milwaukee basketball team."

"His job was to clean up tables. He was in the wrong job," Bruce Pearl said. "As a coach, my job is to put my players in positions to be successful. I said this is not his strength. So somehow I met his family, his parents. I said, 'Don't get me wrong, your son is incredibly talented. I want him to come over to the athletic department, over to the Klotsche Center; I want him to help be like our team manager, help our equipment guy, our weight room guy, be a greeter, help us in recruiting.'"

That moment has lasted with Poll, his family, friends and the Pearls ever since. Phil Sklar, also a student at UW-Milwaukee at the time, soon met Poll. They've been taking trips together ever since, mainly to the Final Four and wherever Pearl might be.

"You know, he sees Bruce; he just gets so excited," Sklar said.

Trips have taken the friends to Las Vegas, where Poll was invited to sit on the bench alongside Pearl. The coach surprised Poll with a special video on his 40th birthday, and no matter how busy he continues to stay in touch.

Steven Pearl, a teenager when his father was at UW-Milwaukee, says Poll is the type of person who never has a bad day despite the challenges he faces.

"He is one of the most fun, outgoing young men in the world, and every time you see him, he greets you with a big hug," the younger Pearl said. "And you know, that's just kind of who Michael is."

It was hard for Poll when Pearl decided to leave Milwaukee for the Tennessee job in 2005. He told his father he didn't feel like working anymore and was too sad to be at the office. Poll stuck it out, though, remaining a manager for multiple sports for the Panthers to this day.

Asked about Poll's legacy at UW-Milwaukee, Pearl was extremely clear.

"He's way more famous than me," the coach said. "They'll never name anything for me at UWM. He's been there 20 years. They should name the court after him. Michael Poll, one of my managers."

Pearl's impact can't be measured in Poll's eyes, though.

"He helped me meet my new friends, like Bruce Pearl helped me," he said. The coach ensured he was involved with every aspect of the program, even driving him home sometimes after practice."

He's also overjoyed with how his friends have become some of the household names in college basketball.

"I am so proud of Bruce Pearl. Steven," It's a huge family. Me, my family, my dad, me, Phil, Brad, Danny, my parents, Connie, Larry, my brother Daniel, my sister Melissa, the whole family. We're so proud of him."

Now, Poll and his friends are in San Antonio, hoping to see the Pearls lead Auburn to its first-ever national title. If the Tigers cut down the nets on Monday night, Poll isn't afraid to admit he will get a little emotional.

"I will cry after the game over the best day ever in my life," Poll said.

There will undoubtedly be a big bear hug waiting for the Pearls from Poll afterward as well.