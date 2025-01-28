Auburn 'sits higher' for Travis Burgess

“It was awesome to get out here, finally get to Auburn,” Burgess said. “It was awesome to be out here and meet the players and meet the coaches.”

Travis Burgess , one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the class of 2026, attended Auburn’s Junior Day on Saturday and liked the experience he had.

Auburn has not added a quarterback to its 2026 recruiting class at this point, but that could be changing soon.

Burgess has received 10 offers so far, but Auburn stands out among the programs that have shown interest in him.

“They sit higher in my mind,” Burgess said. “We’ll have to get back out here with the family, see the community, meet the coaches and the coaches can meet my family as well.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga. had the opportunity to discuss his game with Auburn’s coaches and take some pointers home with him as he begins to prepare for his senior season.

“Just how they’re interested and how they love the film, then also to be able to sit down and go over my film,” Burgess said. “They tell me what they see in me and what I can improve on, just constructive criticism that I can take back to my school and help improve on next season.”

The coaches left a mark on Burgess during his time with them and could be a factor in his decision.

“They’re awesome,” Burgess said. “From this experience alone and not looking at any other schools, these are definitely the top schools, top coaches and it's an awesome quarterback room.

Burgess plans on returning to Auburn during spring practice.

“Plan on getting down here, catching one of their practices, sitting in meetings with them, being able to be around the quarterbacks who are already in the facility,” Burgess said.