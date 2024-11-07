How Auburn decimated Vermont

in other news
Freeze debating QB change
Hugh Freeze said Wednesday he’s considering making a change at quarterback for a second time this season.
First visit for '26 DL
Defensive lineman Earnest Rankins out of Southwest DeKalb HS in Georgia made his first visit to Auburn over the weekend.
Tigers open against Yale-like Vermont
No. 11 Auburn’s opening opponent, Vermont, reminds Bruce Pearl of Yale.
War Eagle Watch: Week 11
Stats and highlights from last week's high school games for most of Auburn's commits.
Highly ranked QB on Auburn: 'I like them a lot'
The nation's No. 3 pro-style quarterback, Jared Curtis, visited Auburn over the weekend.
