Softball swept to open SEC play

Auburn softball was headed to its first SEC win of the season Monday night.
The Tigers will have to wait at least one more weekend.
Despite grabbing an early 4-0 lead, Auburn stumbled in the fourth inning against Mississippi State, as the Bulldogs scored seven runs before the Tigers could record an out. Mississippi State went up 7-4 and Auburn mustered just one hit for the rest of the game, striking out six times over the final three innings.
Auburn's first three runs were driven in by Kylie Brockman, with Nelia Peralta driving in a run in the fourth inning to put the Tigers in front 4-0.
In the circle, Haley Rainey had pitched three scoreless innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth. Rainey gave up a leadoff double and walked the next two batters, loading the bases for Mississippi State. Auburn brought Chalea Clemmons in to pitch, but the first batter plated three runs after a routine base hit got by Abbey Smith.
A fielder's choice blunder and a walk then loaded the bases again, before Mississippi State's Nadia Barbary hit a grand slam to give the Bulldogs the lead.
Auburn is back in action Wednesday, traveling to Georgia Tech for a midweek road game. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. CST.