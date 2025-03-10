Softball swept to open SEC play

Auburn softball was headed to its first SEC win of the season Monday night.

The Tigers will have to wait at least one more weekend.

Despite grabbing an early 4-0 lead, Auburn stumbled in the fourth inning against Mississippi State, as the Bulldogs scored seven runs before the Tigers could record an out. Mississippi State went up 7-4 and Auburn mustered just one hit for the rest of the game, striking out six times over the final three innings.