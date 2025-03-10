Auburn sitting 'high up' for OL target

"The upgrades and all that stuff, it's crazy. Like, the indoor facilities and all that stuff, it's just crazy. With new turf and all that."

The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle, who's originally from Germany but plays high school ball in Rabun Gap, Ga., made a quick stop on the Plains to spend some time with offensive line coach Jake Thornton and check out the new facilities. He'd seen the old facilities, as his older brother, Kilian, played for the Tigers from 2020-2022, but it was his first time in the new building.

During the short time on campus, Zierer was with the offensive line coach Thornton, who Zierer likes for his candid approach.

"He's just a coach who's open with you, like, he's going to tell you what you're going to do and where he sees you," Zierer said. "He tells the truth and doesn't, like, be, oh my god, I see you as number one and you're going to be number one tackle and all that stuff. Like, he's open with you and he's going to be like, we see you this, you got to be better at that and all that stuff."

Thornton's message to Zierer throughout this process is that he likes his tape and wants him to follow in his brother's footsteps. What does Zierer think about that?

"Auburn is high up with knowing, like, my brother played here, I can study what I want to study," Zierer said. "It's, like, new facilities and Auburn, like, getting back up from those two years under Coach (Bryan) Harsin and all that stuff."

Zierer doesn't plan to take any unofficial visits this spring, but has locked in official visits with Georgia and Pittsburgh. Alabama and North Carolina are also in the running to get official visits from him. His official visit to Auburn is set for May 30-June 1.

"After I take all my official visits, like, when I'm back in Germany, I can think about all the stuff," Zierer said. "I'm probably going to make my decision before the season."