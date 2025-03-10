BMatt’s Monday musings

It certainly showed last week as Auburn lost consecutive games for the first time all season in grueling, physical matchups at Texas A&M and at home against Alabama.

The Tigers finished a grueling regular season as the undisputed SEC Champions and a spectacular 16-4 record in Quad 1 games. But this season has taken its toll.

AUBURN | I’m not sure any team in the country could use a six-day break as much as Auburn.

The Tigers are not playing their best basketball entering the postseason. That’s what makes those six days so important.

Auburn won’t know its opponent for Friday’s SEC Tournament quarterfinal until Thursday afternoon, which is just fine.

This team needs to work on itself. It needs to rest, heal up and reset. It needs to find answers to how the Aggies and Tide combined for 34 offensive rebounds, 47 second-chance points and 91 points in the paint.

Through the first 16 conference games, AU allowed 71.9 points per game. AU gave up 82 to TAMU and 93 to UA. If that trend continues, it’s going to be a short postseason.

The offensive attacks weren’t the same in both games but Alabama, the SEC’s leading 3-point shooting team, saw enough from Texas A&M to not attempt a 3-pointer until more than five minutes into the game. UA had 13 layups and five dunks against AU.

They lined up, drove inside and overpowered AU again and again.

Not every team is equipped to dominate Auburn like that inside, but there will be plenty in the NCAA Tournament that will see those two games and know AU’s potential vulnerabilities.

I say potential because I think part of the reason for AU’s defensive breakdowns, perhaps the biggest part, was the team just being worn down and tired.

It was certainly fatigue that caused AU not to switch defensively on the final play in overtime, which allowed Mark Sears to break free and drive into the lane to make the game-winning shot.

Auburn played it’s tail off all season. You don’t go 15-3 in perhaps the best-ever conference without paying the “Iron Price.”

AU did that primarily with a seven-man rotation. That’s a lot of wear and tear. All-American Johni Broome played 43 minutes against the Tide. That’s too much, and it’s partially due to Chad Baker-Mazara’s ejection for a Flagrant-2.

He’s played on the edge all season and finally broke Saturday. There’s no excuse for that. He should know better. Auburn can’t win without Baker-Mazara, and they won’t have an opportunity to win an SEC Tournament or NCAA Championship unless he get his antics under control.

Six days for a reset gives him time to decompress and gives AU’s staff more time to drive into his brain that he’s not going to get away with anything. Everything is on video. A retaliation will be punished and his history means he won’t be catching any breaks.

Six days. That’s what Auburn’s got between the Alabama loss and the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Auburn can take big steps in those six days. It can make a difference. This team has another level it can reach. Bruce Pearl has talked for the last two weeks about the importance of having upside in the postseason.

Auburn needs to find it over these crucial six days.

*** Monday musings is brought to you by Uncle Keith's Red Sauce. I was a customer before bringing them on as a sponsor and I was hooked after the very first taste. It's available in original and hot and can be found in Publix throughout the state of Alabama along with select Piggly Wiggly's, Renfroe's, the Kroger's in Auburn/Opelika and on-line. Uncle Keith's Red Sauce was born right here in the state of Alabama. ***

*** GET 15% OFF YOUR ON-LINE ORDER WITH THE DISCOUNT CODE: BMATT15 ***