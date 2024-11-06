Advertisement

Published Nov 6, 2024
Kelly drops seven 3’s in debut
Bryan Matthews  •  AuburnSports
AUBURN | Miles Kelly was a force of nature in his Auburn debut.

The Georgia Tech transfer came off the bench to lead all scorers with 21 points including five consecutive 3-pointers during a three and a half minute stretch in the second half.

“I mean honestly, after like the fourth one I kind of just blacked out, like everything I threw up was going in, and my teammates did a good job of finding me, and I just knocked the shots down,” said Kelly.

Kelly made 7 of 9 3-pointers and the 11th-ranked Tigers made 16 of 35 from beyond the arc in a season-opening 94-43 win over Vermont Wednesday night at Neville Arena.

“He is an NBA-caliber 3-point shooter. If he can see it, he can make it,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “It wasn’t like we got him great shots. He was shooting it from anywhere. I thought he had one from Opelika one time. But he was open so he shot it.”

Four other Tigers chipped in from long range including Denver Jones, who made 2 of 3 and was second on the team with 16 points, Chad Baker-Mazara, who was 3 of 7, Johni Broome, who was 2 of 5, and JP Pegues, who was 2 of 2.

Overall, AU shot 56.3 percent from the floor including 45.7 percent from 3-point range.

“It’s hard to key in on one person. Like, today was my day but it can be someone else’s day at any given time,” said Kelly.

Auburn returns to action Saturday night at No. 4 Houston. Tip-off at the Toyota Center is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

