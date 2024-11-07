Auburn commits in action: Round One

The postseason is here for several Auburn commits. All of the hard work put in this offseason comes down to this — the playoffs. Many commits kick off their postseason this week, while one is already in the second round. Deuce Knight and Antonio Coleman get going early with Thursday games, while the rest play Friday night and Nathaniel Marshall on Saturday. Here's where to find Auburn commits in action this week.

Deuce Knight plays Thursday night for George County.

Pascagoula (7-2) @ George County (6-4) Date: Thursday, Nov. 7 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Gill Martin Stadium — Lucedale, Miss. Deuce Knight is coming off his worst passing performance of the season and will hope to turn it around in a Thursday night contest against Pascagoula, which has won its last three. This is a region game, not quite a playoff game, as the MHSAA playoffs don't begin until next week.

Chelsea (6-4) @ Saraland (9-0) Date: Thursday, Nov. 7 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Spartans Stadium — Saraland, Ala. Saraland went 9-0 in the regular season and gets its playoff run underway a day earlier than most, with a first-round contest against Chelsea at home. Chelsea began the season 6-0, but dropped its final four games. The winner of this game will face the winner of the McAdory/Wetumpka game, as Antonio Coleman suits up for Saraland.

Verbena (8-2) @ Elba (8-2) Date: Friday, Nov. 8 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Tiger Stadium — Elba, Ala. It was a disappointing end to the season last year for Alvin Henderson and Elba, as the Tigers lost their undefeated season in the Final Four to eventual state champion Leroy. However, Henderson is determined to make a deep playoff run that begins this week with a home contest against Verbena. This will be the first meeting between the schools and the winner will get either Linden or Southern Choctaw in the next round.

Hillcrest (8-2) @ Southside (8-2) Date: Friday, Nov. 8 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Memorial Stadium — Selma, Ala. In the first round of the AHSAA 3A playoffs, wide receiver commit Derick Smith and Southside host eight-win Hillcrest. This is a matchup of two high-powered offenses, with Hillcrest averaging 32 points per game and Southside averaging 41 points per game. The winner will face either Montgomery Academy or Dadeville.

Athens (8-2) @ Homewood (8-2) Date: Friday, Nov. 8 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Waldrop Stadium — Homewood, Ala. Spencer Dowland and Athens hit the road for their first playoff game in Class 6A, taking on Homewood. This is the fourth all-time meeting between the two schools and Athens has never won. Homewood's only two losses this year are to Mountain Brook and region champion Parker, as the Patriots' offense averages 34 points per game while allowing 11 points per game.

Norman (8-1) @ Bixby (8-1) Date: Friday, Nov. 8 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Spartan Stadium — Bixby, Ok. It's the final regular season game for Broderick Shull and Bixby, as the Spartans host region foe Norman. With a victory, Bixby will finish unbeaten in district games and once again be district champions. Norman's only loss this season was a road loss to Jenks. Bixby defeated Jenks by 14 points earlier this season.

Florence (5-5) @ Opelika (8-2) Date: Friday, Nov. 8 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Bulldog Stadium — Opelika, Ala. Opelika gets a home game in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs this season after missing the postseason last year. It'll host Florence in the first meeting between the two schools, as Malik Autry lines up for the Bulldogs on defense. This is a matchup that bodes well for Opelika, its won all five home games this season, with home wins over Enterprise and Central this year.

Daphne (7-3) @ Thompson (7-3) Date: Friday, Nov. 8 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Warriors Stadium — Alabaster, Ala. The quest to reach the state title game for a sixth consecutive season begins Friday for Thompson, as the Warriors — which won four straight titles from 2019-2023 — came up short last season against Central. Jared Smith, Anquon Fegans and John McGuire will be the Auburn commits represented when Thompson hosts Daphne in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. The winner will face either Auburn or Bob Jones in the second round.

St. Luke's Episcopal (4-5) @ Highland Home (10-0) Date: Friday, Nov. 8 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Clay Stadium — Highland Home, Ala. Last week, St. Luke's lost to Auburn commit Shadarius Toodle and Cottage Hill. It gets way tougher for the Wildcats this Friday when they travel to face Jakaleb Faulk and undefeated Highland Home in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Flying Squadron are searching for their first state title in school history and have never matched up with St. Luke's.

Cane Ridge (2-9) @ Ravenwood (10-0) Date: Friday, Nov. 8 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Ravenwood Football Stadium — Brentwood, Tenn. In this first-round matchup of the Class 6A Tennessee playoffs, it's a rematch of an earlier game for Donovan Starr and the unbeaten Raptors. Ravenwood traveled to Cane Ridge earlier this season, where it beat the Ravens 48-0. This time, Ravenwood gets Cane Ridge on its own turf.

Enterprise (6-4) @ Austin (9-1) Date: Friday, Nov. 8 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Austin Football Field — Decatur, Ala. If it weren't for a loss in its last regular season game, Austin would be heading into the playoffs without a blemish on its record. It's a tough opening game for Eric Winters and Enterprise, which will have to travel to the northern part of the state for its first round game. This will be the first time the two schools have met, with the winner taking on either Baker or Hewitt-Trussville in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.