Muskrat lending hand at tight end

The backup offensive lineman has played just nine snaps so far this season, with all of them coming in the season-opening blowout of Alabama A&M. And with Frazier having surgery on his foot and expected to miss an extensive period of time, someone was needed to step up.

On Tuesday, we found out who that was: Jaden Muskrat.

On Monday, Hugh Freeze hinted that an offensive lineman would be seeing some time at tight end after the injury to Brandon Frazier.

Rivaldo Fairweather can't wait to see what Muskrat can do.

"Musky, he's going to go out there -- he's a versatile type of lineman, so he can do it all," Fairweather said. "But he's going to be a versatile piece for us down there in the red zone."

Bradyn Joiner, who shares the offensive line room with Muskrat, has total confidence that the Oklahoma native will get it done.

"So I feel like Musky is going to be a big part on the goal line so it helps us out and get an extra push," Joiner said. "He just knows the game. He might not talk about it a lot, but he knows the game, what he's doing, and stuff like that. So I feel I got a hundred percent faith in him that he'll get the job done."

The 6-foot-3, 312-pound junior will likely be out there in 13 personnel situations when the Tigers go to jumbo package. As Joiner said, it will help the offensive front with an extra body to help push the defense back.

But what if it came down to performing the catching role of a tight end? Could the big man get that part down?

"I don't really know," Fairweather said. "We'll see. I just know he's going to go down there and make a block for us."