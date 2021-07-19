Muse: Auburn’s players ‘are going to love’ Bobo

The South Carolina tight end, who is returning for a super senior season this fall, was asked during SEC Media Days Monday about his time with Bobo.

AUBURN | Although he coached him for just one year, Mike Bobo made quite an impression on Nick Muse.

“They're getting a lot of great plays,” said Muse. “They've already got a lot of great athletes over there. Coach Bobo is a great guy. He's done nothing but treat me with respect ever since he got to South Carolina and met me. He's just an all-around great dude, someone that you want to be around. It sucks that we didn't get to keep him. Everything happens for a reason, but now we've got Coach (Marcus) Satterfield there to fill the role.

“All in all, he's a great guy. The players are going to love him. Very competitive. So he does the right things.”

Bobo’s offenses have featured tight ends throughout his career as a coordinator and head coach. Last season, Muse caught 30 passes for 452 yards and one touchdown. That included two receptions for 29 yards in a 30-22 win over Auburn last October.

Bobo expects to run a multiple offense at Auburn that could even include two tight ends on the field at the same time.

“We want to have a physical run game, and I think you can be a lot more physical sometimes when you’re under center,” said Bobo this spring.. “We’ll have elements of spread. We’ll have elements of under center, elements of two tight ends, elements of fullback. We want to be able to do everything. We don’t want to be just under center. We don’t want to be just spread. We want to be a wide open, pro style offense.”

Bobo was the Gamecocks offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season, taking over as interim head coach after Will Muschamp was fired Nov. 15. Before South Carolina, Bobo was head coach at Colorado State from 2015-19 and an assistant at Georgia from 2001-14, beginning as quarterback coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2007.