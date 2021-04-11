AuburnSports - MSU sweeps Auburn

The 2001 team began SEC play 0-9 but won the next five and finished 15-15.

The Tigers lost to No. 4 Mississippi State 19-10 Sunday as the Bulldogs completed the sweep at Plainsman Park. AU falls to 12-16 overall and 1-11 in the SEC, the worst start to conference play in program history.

“Credit to Mississippi State. They swung the bats really for the entire series. I thought that was the most lopsided series that we’ve had,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson. “I thought it was a culmination of our arms, behind in the count, probably not the best pitches.

“Our offense wound up scoring 10 runs. They just keep playing. We’re one ball club. There’s two sides of the coin but they’re made out of the same metal. We definitely need one side to become more competitive if we’re going to have a chance to be competitive. That one side must improve and improve quickly.”

In 12 conference games, Auburn has lost eight by two runs or less and six by one run. The MSU series wasn't as competitive after Friday's 6-5 loss with MSU out-scoring AU 26-12 on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday’s game was over early after MSU scored 10 runs in the top of the first on eight hits, one error, two walks, one hit batter and two wild pitches, sending 14 batters to the plate.

Auburn starter Joseph Gonzalez (0-3) lasted 0.2 innings allowing nine runs on seven hits and one walk. In all, eight AU pitchers combined to walk nine batters, throw five wild pitches and hit five batters.

MSU had 17 hits including four for extra bases.

Brody Moore was 3 of 5 at the plate for AU with one RBI, Ryan Bliss and Bryson Ware both hit 2-run home runs and Kason Howell hit a solo home run. Brayton Brown came off the bench to drive in two with a double.

Auburn plays at Georgia Tech Tuesday night at 5 p.m. CT on ACC Network and returns to SEC play for a three-game series at Alabama starting Thursday night.